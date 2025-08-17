North Helpline Executive Director Kelly Brown leaves after eleven years with the organization

Kelly Brown leaves social services for politics Executive Director Kelly Brown has left North Helpline and accepted a role as the Chief of Staff for newly-appointed Seattle City Councilmember Debora Juarez. Executive Director Kelly Brown has left North Helpline and accepted a role as the Chief of Staff for newly-appointed Seattle City Councilmember Debora Juarez.





Kelly first came to North Helpline as an AmeriCorps Fellow and went on to lead the organization for 11 years.





Her accomplishments include expanding North Helpline’s staff and budget, opening our Bitter Lake site, navigating record demand for services during recent years, and building key community partnerships.





"We are deeply grateful for Kelly’s commitment to our mission and the lasting impact she has made on our work."





Kelly had this to share about her time with North Helpline,





"Serving this incredible organization and, more importantly, the people who access North Helpline's services, has been a great honor. I am immensely proud of all we have accomplished together: expanding access to food, client services, and housing support; as well as building a compassionate and resilient team that works diligently to meet the needs of our neighbors. "I have deep gratitude for the board, our staff, volunteers, donors, neighbors, and community partners for their unwavering commitment, collaboration, and heart, making the work of North Helpline possible."



"Thank you for 11 amazing years, Kelly!"





