LFP Council Leadership message to the Lake Forest Park community about the levy lid lift

LFP Council Chair Tracy Furutani

To the Citizens of Lake Forest Park:





We, the Council leadership, apologize for any confusion that may have been caused by the announcement last Friday of a special meeting of the Lake Forest Park City Council for the evening of Monday, August 4, 2025 which was then cancelled Sunday evening.





We felt that there was an opportunity to build a larger consensus within the community regarding the specific levy rate.





With Tuesday, August 5 being the deadline to file the resolution with King County, we saw a chance to do just that. State law requires all Council meetings to be noticed to the public at least 24 hours in advance so we needed to announce the special meeting on Friday.



Over the weekend, speaking with many individuals, it became clear to Council leadership that we would not be able to achieve the goal of a broader consensus.









We thank our dedicated city staff for working hard to swiftly set up this meeting and subsequently cancel it. We apologize to the community for any confusion our actions may have caused. We are always listening to our community, and trying to reach deeper community consensus.



Tracy Furutani, Council Chair

Larry Goldman, Council Vice-Chair





After the Council passed Resolution 25-2021 (the levy lid lift) on July 10, we have received many thoughtful responses from members of the LFP community.