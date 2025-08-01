Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign starts August 1, 2025
Friday, August 1, 2025
|Some of the many kitties at SAFe in Ballinger Village
Take home any cat or dog from participating shelters for just $30 during this month-long special promotion
Hundreds of animal shelters and rescues nationwide are joining to promote pet adoptions all this month. Through August 31, 2025 you can adopt any cat or dog from participating shelters for just $30 - the cost of a pet license.
"Clear The Shelters is the perfect chance to welcome a new family member and support local shelters like ours," said King County's Manager Tim Anderson. "Whether you're looking for a playful kitten, a loyal dog, or another animal companion, our goal is to connect great pets with great homes."
The King County Pet Adoption Center is located at 21615 64th Ave. S. in Kent. Pet adoption hours are noon to 5pm weekdays and noon to 4pm weekends. Prospective adopters can see all the animals available at RASKC online at kingcounty.gov/AdoptAPet.
But you don't have to go all the way to Kent!
Locally these shelters are participating:
- Seattle Humane in Bellevue
- Seattle Area Feline Rescue in Ballinger Village
- Everett Animal Shelter
- Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) in Lynnwood
Hill's Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-based pet nutrition, is returning as the national sponsor for the eighth consecutive campaign.
Clear The Shelters fundraising will once again be led by Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit and longtime campaign partner. Donations to the general fund can be made now through September 15, and donations to individual shelters can be made from August 1 to 31 at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.
For more details on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com or the Spanish-language site DesocuparLosAlbergues.com.
