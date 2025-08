Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign starts August 1, 2025

Some of the many kitties at SAFe in Ballinger Village

Take home any cat or dog from participating shelters for just $30 during this month-long special promotion

"Clear The Shelters is the perfect chance to welcome a new family member and support local shelters like ours," said King County's Manager Tim Anderson. "Whether you're looking for a playful kitten, a loyal dog, or another animal companion, our goal is to connect great pets with great homes."





Locally these shelters are participating:





Hundreds of animal shelters and rescues nationwide are joining to promote pet adoptions all this month. Through August 31, 2025 you can adopt any cat or dog from participating shelters for just $30 - the cost of a pet license.The King County Pet Adoption Center is located at 21615 64th Ave. S. in Kent . Pet adoption hours are noon to 5pm weekdays and noon to 4pm weekends. Prospective adopters can see all the animals available at RASKC online at kingcounty.gov/AdoptAPet