Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign starts August 1, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025

Some of the many kitties at SAFe in Ballinger Village

Take home any cat or dog from participating shelters for just $30 during this month-long special promotion

Hundreds of animal shelters and rescues nationwide are joining to promote pet adoptions all this month. Through August 31, 2025 you can adopt any cat or dog from participating shelters for just $30 - the cost of a pet license.

"Clear The Shelters is the perfect chance to welcome a new family member and support local shelters like ours," said King County's Manager Tim Anderson. "Whether you're looking for a playful kitten, a loyal dog, or another animal companion, our goal is to connect great pets with great homes."

The King County Pet Adoption Center is located at 21615 64th Ave. S. in Kent. Pet adoption hours are noon to 5pm weekdays and noon to 4pm weekends. Prospective adopters can see all the animals available at RASKC online at kingcounty.gov/AdoptAPet.

But you don't have to go all the way to Kent!

Locally these shelters are participating:

Hill's Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-based pet nutrition, is returning as the national sponsor for the eighth consecutive campaign.

Clear The Shelters fundraising will once again be led by Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit and longtime campaign partner. Donations to the general fund can be made now through September 15, and donations to individual shelters can be made from August 1 to 31 at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.

For more details on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com or the Spanish-language site DesocuparLosAlbergues.com.


Posted by DKH at 4:09 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  