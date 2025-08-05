Celebrate with the City and Shoreline Chamber of Commerce at the 2025 Shoreline Community and Business Champion Awards
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Presented in partnership with the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, the City of Shoreline Community Champion Awards will be presented alongside the Chamber’s Chamber Award and Community Partner Award. A reception will follow in the City Hall lobby and plaza.
- Date: Friday August 15, 2025
- Time: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Avenue N
- Register: Shoreline Chamber of Commerce event webpage (please register to ensure a correct count for the event)
This free event will bring residents, businesses, elected officials, and other community leaders together to celebrate successes, acknowledge contributions, and strengthen community bonds. It will also be an opportunity to honor all the people who volunteer for different City programs and projects.
The City of Shoreline Community Champion Awards acknowledge and celebrate a leaders whose contributions to the community make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who live, learn, work, and play in Shoreline.
This year’s nominees are:
- Heather Stipulkosky
- Alan Charnley
- Pax and Dorrena Ortega
- Dede Chang
- Bill Bear
- Laura James
- Zaldy Rogero
- Malorie Larson
- Patty Hale
- Logan Throndsen
- Diane Hettrick
- Guru Dorje
- Daxton Robertson (youth nominee)
- Aly Fellores (youth nominee)
- Angelina Vaughn (youth nominee)
Congratulations to this year’s outstanding nominees:
- Kate Ledbetter
- Lara Grauer
- Kim Stege
- Rose Werelus
The Community Partner award honors a community organization whose collaboration with the Chamber strengthens local businesses through impactful programs, shared values, and meaningful support that improves opportunities for business success in the Shoreline area.
Award-winning singer-songwriter Fae Wiedenhoeft will provide music.
