Battle of the Bands August 23, 2025

Thursday, August 21, 2025


ShoreLake Arts Battle of the Bands 2025 is upon us! 6 rockin band finalists -congratulations to Flur, Marches, No Monaco, Pink Moss, Taste of Metal, The Sejongs

This event is FREE!
Pfingst Animal Acres Park 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155
5:00 PM start - gates open at 4:00 PM

Come on out and support local live music and cast your vote for People's Choice Award


Posted by DKH at 1:45 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  