Battle of the Bands August 23, 2025
Thursday, August 21, 2025
ShoreLake Arts Battle of the Bands 2025 is upon us! 6 rockin band finalists -congratulations to Flur, Marches, No Monaco, Pink Moss, Taste of Metal, The Sejongs
This event is FREE!
Pfingst Animal Acres Park 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155
5:00 PM start - gates open at 4:00 PM
Come on out and support local live music and cast your vote for People's Choice Award
