North End Junior League Tournament results from August 5, 2026

Thursday, August 6, 2026

Klahaya was one of the teams
in the competition
Four local tennis clubs, Klahaya, View Ridge, Innis Arden, and Aqua Club, came together on Wednesday August 5, 2026 for the annual North End Junior League Tournament. 

It was a great day of tennis filled with competitive matches from start to finish. Athletes competed in singles and doubles across the 14U and 18U divisions. 

It was fun to see players from the different clubs challenge one another while showing great sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

A big thank you goes out to all of the site managers, coaches, and volunteers who helped make the tournament run so smoothly. It takes a lot of work behind the scenes to put together an event like this, and we appreciate everyone who gave their time to make it a success.

Tournament Results

Link to the Brackets

18U Boys Singles
Champion: Drew Johnson (Klahaya)
Finalist: Erik Alsdor (Klahaya)

18U Boys Doubles
Champions: Joseph Mitchell/Joe Menanno (Klahaya)
Finalists: Zane Weber/Jasper Dahl (Aqua Club)

18U Girls Singles
Champion: Micah Crose (Innis Arden)
Finalist: Sophie Schmitz (Aqua Club)

18U Girls Doubles
Champions: Mia Halset/Lauren Kajimura (Aqua Club)
Finalists: Darcy Brennan/Sydney Bates (Klahaya)

14U Boys Singles
Champion: Noah Zirkle (Klahaya)
Finalist: Wes Matthews (Klahaya)

14U Boys Doubles
Champions: Cyrus Pietsch/Marcus Tzau (View Ridge)
Finalists: Jack Larson/Jack Zevenbergen (Klahaya)

14U Girls Singles
Champion: Reagan Spear (Klahaya)
Finalist: Gabby Crose (Innis Arden)

14U Girls Doubles
Champions: Parker Chan/Sara Kliger (Klahaya)
Finalists: Sophia Copstead/Claire Kopij (Klahaya)

Congratulations to all of the champions, finalists, and everyone who competed. We appreciate the partnership between Klahaya (Edmonds), View Ridge (North Seattle), Innis Arden (Shoreline), and Aqua Club (Kenmore) and look forward to another great North End Junior League Tournament next summer.


Posted by DKH at 12:59 AM
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