North End Junior League Tournament results from August 5, 2026

Klahaya was one of the teams

in the competition Four local tennis clubs, Klahaya, View Ridge, Innis Arden, and Aqua Club, came together on Wednesday August 5, 2026 for the annual North End Junior League Tournament. Four local tennis clubs, Klahaya, View Ridge, Innis Arden, and Aqua Club, came together on Wednesday August 5, 2026 for the annual North End Junior League Tournament.





It was a great day of tennis filled with competitive matches from start to finish. Athletes competed in singles and doubles across the 14U and 18U divisions.









A big thank you goes out to all of the site managers, coaches, and volunteers who helped make the tournament run so smoothly. It takes a lot of work behind the scenes to put together an event like this, and we appreciate everyone who gave their time to make it a success.



Tournament Results



Link to the Brackets



18U Boys Singles

Champion: Drew Johnson (Klahaya)

Finalist: Erik Alsdor (Klahaya)



18U Boys Doubles

Champions: Joseph Mitchell/Joe Menanno (Klahaya)

Finalists: Zane Weber/Jasper Dahl (Aqua Club)



18U Girls Singles

Champion: Micah Crose (Innis Arden)

Finalist: Sophie Schmitz (Aqua Club)



18U Girls Doubles

Champions: Mia Halset/Lauren Kajimura (Aqua Club)

Finalists: Darcy Brennan/Sydney Bates (Klahaya)



14U Boys Singles

Champion: Noah Zirkle (Klahaya)

Finalist: Wes Matthews (Klahaya)



14U Boys Doubles

Champions: Cyrus Pietsch/Marcus Tzau (View Ridge)

Finalists: Jack Larson/Jack Zevenbergen (Klahaya)



14U Girls Singles

Champion: Reagan Spear (Klahaya)

Finalist: Gabby Crose (Innis Arden)



14U Girls Doubles

Champions: Parker Chan/Sara Kliger (Klahaya)

Finalists: Sophia Copstead/Claire Kopij (Klahaya)



Congratulations to all of the champions, finalists, and everyone who competed. We appreciate the partnership between It was fun to see players from the different clubs challenge one another while showing great sportsmanship throughout the tournament.A big thank you goes out to all of the site managers, coaches, and volunteers who helped make the tournament run so smoothly. It takes a lot of work behind the scenes to put together an event like this, and we appreciate everyone who gave their time to make it a success.Champion: Drew Johnson (Klahaya)Finalist: Erik Alsdor (Klahaya)Champions: Joseph Mitchell/Joe Menanno (Klahaya)Finalists: Zane Weber/Jasper Dahl (Aqua Club)Champion: Micah Crose (Innis Arden)Finalist: Sophie Schmitz (Aqua Club)Champions: Mia Halset/Lauren Kajimura (Aqua Club)Finalists: Darcy Brennan/Sydney Bates (Klahaya)Champion: Noah Zirkle (Klahaya)Finalist: Wes Matthews (Klahaya)Champions: Cyrus Pietsch/Marcus Tzau (View Ridge)Finalists: Jack Larson/Jack Zevenbergen (Klahaya)Champion: Reagan Spear (Klahaya)Finalist: Gabby Crose (Innis Arden)Champions: Parker Chan/Sara Kliger (Klahaya)Finalists: Sophia Copstead/Claire Kopij (Klahaya)Congratulations to all of the champions, finalists, and everyone who competed. We appreciate the partnership between Klahaya (Edmonds), View Ridge (North Seattle), Innis Arden (Shoreline), and Aqua Club (Kenmore) and look forward to another great North End Junior League Tournament next summer.







