A Hidden Garden blooms in downtown Edmonds
Thursday, August 6, 2026
|New mural in Edmonds - "Haven"
Art Walk Edmonds and Edmonds In Bloom celebrate 30 years with new mural "Haven"
Edmonds, WA, July 29, 2026– Following the soft hum of a bee, you can almost imagine the sweet fragrance of summer blossoms as you wander into a secret garden tucked between downtown buildings.
White lilies stretch overhead, dahlias unfurl in rich shades of crimson and plum, and climbing clematis spills from a weathered garden box. Looking a little closer, you'll discover a snail resting among the leaves.
It's a place alive with color, movement, and wonder— where paint creates the convincing illusion of a flourishing garden. It's "Haven," Art Walk Edmonds' newest public mural at 5th Avenue South and Maple Street.
Created in partnership with Edmonds in Bloom, Haven celebrates the nonprofit organization's 30th anniversary and honors decades of bringing flowers, gardens, and natural beauty to the heart of Edmonds. The mural is both a tribute and an invitation to a place where art and nature meet, encouraging visitors to pause, explore, and experience a little wonder in the middle of their day.
For 30 years, Edmonds in Bloom has helped define the character of Edmonds through its adoption of beautiful hanging flower baskets and corner gardens, and commitment to horticultural education.
Created in partnership with Edmonds in Bloom, Haven celebrates the nonprofit organization's 30th anniversary and honors decades of bringing flowers, gardens, and natural beauty to the heart of Edmonds. The mural is both a tribute and an invitation to a place where art and nature meet, encouraging visitors to pause, explore, and experience a little wonder in the middle of their day.
For 30 years, Edmonds in Bloom has helped define the character of Edmonds through its adoption of beautiful hanging flower baskets and corner gardens, and commitment to horticultural education.
In addition to beautifying public spaces, the organization provides horticultural grants for local schools and colleges, helping inspire the next generation of gardeners and environmental stewards. Their annual Garden Tour welcomes more than 700 visitors each summer to experience some of the area's most extraordinary private gardens. Learn more here about Edmonds in bloom.
More than a mural, Haven reflects the spirit of the gardens that inspired it. Like Edmonds in Bloom's plantings throughout the city, it rewards attention, celebrates seasonal beauty, and reminds us that even ordinary places can become extraordinary with a little imagination.
Using trompe l'oeil—the centuries-old art of optical illusion— Haven appears to transform an ordinary wall into an overflowing flower box. Summer-blooming Northwest favorites, including lilies, crocosmia, clematis, and dahlias, seem to leap from the wall, creating an immersive, photo-worthy experience that blurs the line between imagination and reality.
Haven was created by Seattle-based public artist Will Schlough, who has brought his signature dimensional, illusion-driven style to public art installations across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. This isn't Schlough's first collaboration with Art Walk Edmonds. His 2025 mural "Drift," depicting Pacific Sea Nettle jellyfish morphing into an evening sky, brought a similar sense of dreamlike wonder to the city's waterfront. More of his work can be seen at here.
The mural is the latest addition to Art Walk Edmonds' growing collection of public art installations throughout the city. Another public art project—a utility box wrap near Highway 99—is planned later this year, continuing the organization's mission of making art accessible in everyday places.
Funding for Art Walk Edmonds' public art projects comes primarily from its popular Summer Wine Walks, held twice each year in downtown Edmonds. Additional support comes from generous individual donors and business sponsors who believe public art helps create vibrant, connected communities.
Those wishing to support future murals and public art projects can make a donation at here. Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring future installations are encouraged to contact Art Walk Edmonds at info@artwalkedmonds.com
"Edmonds in Bloom is thrilled to sponsor Haven, our new garden wall mural, as a gift to the people of Edmonds in celebration of our 30th anniversary," said Edmonds in Bloom.
"For three decades and more, we've been dedicated to beautifying our city — showcasing gardens, championing horticultural education, and nurturing food security and pollinator gardens throughout our community.
"Haven is a joyful, whimsical extension of that same mission: an invitation for neighbors and visitors alike to pause, look closer, and fall in love with Edmonds all over again."
More than a mural, Haven reflects the spirit of the gardens that inspired it. Like Edmonds in Bloom's plantings throughout the city, it rewards attention, celebrates seasonal beauty, and reminds us that even ordinary places can become extraordinary with a little imagination.
Using trompe l'oeil—the centuries-old art of optical illusion— Haven appears to transform an ordinary wall into an overflowing flower box. Summer-blooming Northwest favorites, including lilies, crocosmia, clematis, and dahlias, seem to leap from the wall, creating an immersive, photo-worthy experience that blurs the line between imagination and reality.
Haven was created by Seattle-based public artist Will Schlough, who has brought his signature dimensional, illusion-driven style to public art installations across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. This isn't Schlough's first collaboration with Art Walk Edmonds. His 2025 mural "Drift," depicting Pacific Sea Nettle jellyfish morphing into an evening sky, brought a similar sense of dreamlike wonder to the city's waterfront. More of his work can be seen at here.
"Haven celebrates the idea that beauty has the power to bring people together," said Art Walk Edmonds. "Whether someone stops to admire the artistry, poses for a photo, or simply smiles as they discover the hidden details, we hope this mural creates a moment of joy and reminds people to look a little closer."
The mural is the latest addition to Art Walk Edmonds' growing collection of public art installations throughout the city. Another public art project—a utility box wrap near Highway 99—is planned later this year, continuing the organization's mission of making art accessible in everyday places.
Funding for Art Walk Edmonds' public art projects comes primarily from its popular Summer Wine Walks, held twice each year in downtown Edmonds. Additional support comes from generous individual donors and business sponsors who believe public art helps create vibrant, connected communities.
Those wishing to support future murals and public art projects can make a donation at here. Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring future installations are encouraged to contact Art Walk Edmonds at info@artwalkedmonds.com
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