A Hidden Garden blooms in downtown Edmonds

White lilies stretch overhead, dahlias unfurl in rich shades of crimson and plum, and climbing clematis spills from a weathered garden box. Looking a little closer, you'll discover a snail resting among the leaves.

It's a place alive with color, movement, and wonder— where paint creates the convincing illusion of a flourishing garden. It's "Haven," Art Walk Edmonds' newest public mural at 5th Avenue South and Maple Street.Created in partnership with Edmonds in Bloom, Haven celebrates the nonprofit organization's 30th anniversary and honors decades of bringing flowers, gardens, and natural beauty to the heart of Edmonds. The mural is both a tribute and an invitation to a place where art and nature meet, encouraging visitors to pause, explore, and experience a little wonder in the middle of their day.For 30 years, Edmonds in Bloom has helped define the character of Edmonds through its adoption of beautiful hanging flower baskets and corner gardens, and commitment to horticultural education.