Election Results Wednesday 8-5-2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026

The primary election is to pick the two candidates, based on number of votes, who will be proceeding to the November election.

Most of our races are very clear about who is advancing. They are listed here and I will now ignore their races until the general election, unless something startling happens to change the results.

Three candidates are listed in races that are close enough to change. Those we will continue to follow.

U.S. Representative - Congressional District 1

Suzan DelBene (D) - incumbent - 60,317 - 54.07.%
Mary Silva (R) - 30,202 - 27.08%

U.S. Representative - Congressional District 7

Pramila Jayapal (D) - incumbent 104,661 - 83.44%
Nirav Sheth (R) - 13,261 - 10.57%

State Representative Pos. 1 - Legislative District 1

Davina Duerr (D) incumbent - 18,645 - 73.86%
Maggie Wang (R) - 6,562 - 26%

State Representative Pos. 2 - Legislative District 1

Shelly Kloba ((D) incumbent - 12,299 - 48.65%
Cliff Moon (R) - 6,100 - 24.13%
Jenne Alderks (D) - 5,509 -21.79%

State Senator - Legislative District 32

Cindy Ryu (D) - 11,024 - 41.56%
Jesse Salomon (D) incumbent - 10,224 - 38.54%

State Representative Pos. 1 - Legislative District 32

Keith Scully (D) - 6,691 - 25.31%
Danica Noble (D) - 6,104 - 23.09%
Lisa Rezac (R) - 5,447 - 20.61%

State Representative Pos. 2 - Legislative District 32

Lauren Davis (D) incumbent - 18,192 - 74.70%
Imraan Siddiqi (D) - 5,621 - 23.08%

JUSTICES OF THE SUPREME COURT

Justice Position #01 - Supreme Court

Colleen Melody 611,320 - 51.78%
Scott Edwards 354,952 - 30.06%

Justice Position #03 - Supreme Court

David Stevens - 420,060 - 35.72%
Jaime Michelle Hawke - 388,238 - 33.01%
Mike Diaz - 363,898 - 30.94%

Justice Position #05 - Supreme Court

Theo Angelis - 409,444 - 34.81%
Dave Larson - 383,685 - 32.62%

Justice Position #07 - Supreme Court

Debra Stephens - 635,803 - 54.41%
Todd Bloom - 321,234 - 27.49%


Posted by DKH at 11:28 PM
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