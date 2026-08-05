Election Results Wednesday 8-5-2026
Wednesday, August 5, 2026
Most of our races are very clear about who is advancing. They are listed here and I will now ignore their races until the general election, unless something startling happens to change the results.
Three candidates are listed in races that are close enough to change. Those we will continue to follow.
U.S. Representative - Congressional District 1
Suzan DelBene (D) - incumbent - 60,317 - 54.07.%
Mary Silva (R) - 30,202 - 27.08%
U.S. Representative - Congressional District 7
Pramila Jayapal (D) - incumbent 104,661 - 83.44%
Nirav Sheth (R) - 13,261 - 10.57%
State Representative Pos. 1 - Legislative District 1
Davina Duerr (D) incumbent - 18,645 - 73.86%
Maggie Wang (R) - 6,562 - 26%
State Representative Pos. 2 - Legislative District 1
Shelly Kloba ((D) incumbent - 12,299 - 48.65%
Cliff Moon (R) - 6,100 - 24.13%
Jenne Alderks (D) - 5,509 -21.79%
State Senator - Legislative District 32
Cindy Ryu (D) - 11,024 - 41.56%
Jesse Salomon (D) incumbent - 10,224 - 38.54%
State Representative Pos. 1 - Legislative District 32
Keith Scully (D) - 6,691 - 25.31%
U.S. Representative - Congressional District 1
Suzan DelBene (D) - incumbent - 60,317 - 54.07.%
Mary Silva (R) - 30,202 - 27.08%
U.S. Representative - Congressional District 7
Pramila Jayapal (D) - incumbent 104,661 - 83.44%
Nirav Sheth (R) - 13,261 - 10.57%
State Representative Pos. 1 - Legislative District 1
Davina Duerr (D) incumbent - 18,645 - 73.86%
Maggie Wang (R) - 6,562 - 26%
State Representative Pos. 2 - Legislative District 1
Shelly Kloba ((D) incumbent - 12,299 - 48.65%
Cliff Moon (R) - 6,100 - 24.13%
Jenne Alderks (D) - 5,509 -21.79%
State Senator - Legislative District 32
Cindy Ryu (D) - 11,024 - 41.56%
Jesse Salomon (D) incumbent - 10,224 - 38.54%
State Representative Pos. 1 - Legislative District 32
Keith Scully (D) - 6,691 - 25.31%
Danica Noble (D) - 6,104 - 23.09%
Lisa Rezac (R) - 5,447 - 20.61%
State Representative Pos. 2 - Legislative District 32
Lauren Davis (D) incumbent - 18,192 - 74.70%
Imraan Siddiqi (D) - 5,621 - 23.08%
Imraan Siddiqi (D) - 5,621 - 23.08%
JUSTICES OF THE SUPREME COURT
Justice Position #01 - Supreme Court
Colleen Melody 611,320 - 51.78%
Scott Edwards 354,952 - 30.06%
Scott Edwards 354,952 - 30.06%
Justice Position #03 - Supreme Court
David Stevens - 420,060 - 35.72%
Jaime Michelle Hawke - 388,238 - 33.01%
Mike Diaz - 363,898 - 30.94%
Jaime Michelle Hawke - 388,238 - 33.01%
Mike Diaz - 363,898 - 30.94%
Justice Position #05 - Supreme Court
Theo Angelis - 409,444 - 34.81%
Dave Larson - 383,685 - 32.62%
Justice Position #07 - Supreme Court
Debra Stephens - 635,803 - 54.41%
Todd Bloom - 321,234 - 27.49%
Todd Bloom - 321,234 - 27.49%
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