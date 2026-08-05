Chamber of Commerce: Fifty Years of Showing Up for Shoreline Business



By Kevin Barrett By Kevin Barrett





Charter Members 1976

"Fifty years is a remarkable thing for an all-volunteer organization," says current Chamber President Matt Souza. "What started with a handful of charter members in an unincorporated stretch of King County has become a real force for Shoreline's small businesses. This anniversary is a chance to honor everyone who built that legacy and to recommit to the business owners who count on us."

Ask the people who have led it, and the same theme comes up. The Chamber's value is its people and the connections they build. Lara Grauer, President in 2024, points to something Shoreline has that bigger cities don't. Most Chamber members here are very small businesses, so the city government has real relationships with the little guys and takes their voices seriously. That kind of connection, she says, is rare.



Former President Marilla Shipp knows what it takes to keep those connections alive. When membership dropped during the pandemic, the Chamber responded by doing what it does best. It kept hosting great events, moved meetings to Zoom, welcomed people who had never heard of the Chamber, and didn't quit. Membership grew again. For Marilla, the value is simple. Local business owners get a moment to gather and feel connected to their community instead of going it alone.



That spirit is what draws people in. Past President Kevin Barrett recalls being impressed by the supportive environment when he was invited to speak at a luncheon several years ago. A short time later he was invited back to facilitate a Board planning meeting and was struck by the commitment and professionalism of the Board. He left that meeting and joined the Chamber that day. As a small business owner himself, Kevin appreciates the incredible events and the genuine support Chamber members share.



The Chamber is celebrating this milestone twice, and you're invited to both. Come to the Chamber BBQ Picnic on Wednesday, August 12th, then to our Community Champion Awards program at City Hall on the evening of Friday, August 14th. Head to the



Fifty years in, and the message is clear. If you run a business in Shoreline, the Chamber has a lot to offer. Come find out for yourself.





Ask the people who have led it, and the same theme comes up. The Chamber's value is its people and the connections they build., points to something Shoreline has that bigger cities don't. Most Chamber members here are very small businesses, so the city government has real relationships with the little guys and takes their voices seriously. That kind of connection, she says, is rare.knows what it takes to keep those connections alive. When membership dropped during the pandemic, the Chamber responded by doing what it does best. It kept hosting great events, moved meetings to Zoom, welcomed people who had never heard of the Chamber, and didn't quit. Membership grew again. For Marilla, the value is simple. Local business owners get a moment to gather and feel connected to their community instead of going it alone.That spirit is what draws people in.recalls being impressed by the supportive environment when he was invited to speak at a luncheon several years ago. A short time later he was invited back to facilitate a Board planning meeting and was struck by the commitment and professionalism of the Board. He left that meeting and joined the Chamber that day. As a small business owner himself, Kevin appreciates the incredible events and the genuine support Chamber members share.The Chamber is celebrating this milestone twice, and you're invited to both.Head to the events page on our website to RSVP.Fifty years in, and the message is clear. If you run a business in Shoreline, the Chamber has a lot to offer. Come find out for yourself.

On August 5, 2026 the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce turns 50. It started in 1976 with more than 110 charter members, decades before Shoreline was even a city. Today it's one of the steadiest advocates the local business community has.