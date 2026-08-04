At Shoreline-Edmonds line - Sign-waving continues, but first: Don't forget to vote

Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Vote: Make Good Trouble

Story and Photos by Pamela Mieth

With the Washington state primary ballot for deadlines looming, the message of many at Sunday's sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line was: "Vote as if your life, your rights, and your country depend on it - because they do!"

All of us are immigrants
Hage has no home here

Around 55 area residents attended the most recent "Social Justice Sundays" event organized by Everyday Activists. A local musician on guitar provided accompaniment to the protest which kept spirits high; though chalk statements on the sidewalk referencing a local man being taken by ICE agents nearby was a solemn reminder of the immigrant experience.

Always money for war
Never money for healthcare

Sign-waving continues every Sunday in August (8/9, 8/16, 8/23, and 8/30) at the intersection of Aurora Avenue N and N 205th St., 1-2pm. 

Food, toiletry and school supplies will be accepted for donation.


Posted by DKH at 2:02 AM
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