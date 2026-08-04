At Shoreline-Edmonds line - Sign-waving continues, but first: Don't forget to vote

Vote: Make Good Trouble

Story and Photos by Pamela Mieth Story and Photos by Pamela Mieth









All of us are immigrants

Hage has no home here

Around 55 area residents attended the most recent "Social Justice Sundays" event organized by Everyday Activists. A local musician on guitar provided accompaniment to the protest which kept spirits high; though chalk statements on the sidewalk referencing a local man being taken by ICE agents nearby was a solemn reminder of the immigrant experience. Around 55 area residents attended the most recent "Social Justice Sundays" event organized by Everyday Activists. A local musician on guitar provided accompaniment to the protest which kept spirits high; though chalk statements on the sidewalk referencing a local man being taken by ICE agents nearby was a solemn reminder of the immigrant experience.





Always money for war

Never money for healthcare

Sign-waving continues every Sunday in August (8/9, 8/16, 8/23, and 8/30) at the intersection of Aurora Avenue N and N 205th St., 1-2pm.

Food, toiletry and school supplies will be accepted for donation.

Sign-waving continues every Sunday in August (8/9, 8/16, 8/23, and 8/30) at the intersection of Aurora Avenue N and N 205th St., 1-2pm.









With the Washington state primary ballot for deadlines looming, the message of many at Sunday's sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line was: "Vote as if your life, your rights, and your country depend on it - because they do!"