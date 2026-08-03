How to keep up with summer events

A sample of Kate Ledbetter's Destination Shoreline calendar

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





Tuesday August 4, 2026 is behaving like a Saturday this month with two major events:

Primary election - ballots due before 8pm

Night Out for Community block parties





July and August weekends are always packed with activities in the northwest. School is out but more than that is our uncertain weather for all the outdoor activities.





For example, the Echo Lake Picnic organizers were somewhat concerned when there was a big rain and lightning storm five days before the event. By the day of, the weather had turned toasty and the picnic ended up in 90 degree weather.





I always feel a little guilty at posting such a jumble of events, but fortunately I have Kate Ledbetter and her weekly list of things to do and her wonderful calendar.









Kate has been nominated for a Shoreline Community Champion Award. The reception will be held on August 14, 2026 from 4:30 - 6pm at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Avenue N

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