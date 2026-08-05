Your Life, Solved - new book by Marlon Buchanan launches August 18, 2026

This Book Is for You If…

You feel overwhelmed by the number of things competing for your attention

You want practical uses for AI instead of hype and buzzwords

You struggle to stay organized and keep track of everything

You want help making decisions, planning, and getting things done

You are curious about AI but aren’t sure where to start

You want technology to make life easier, not more complicated Inside the book, he shares practical ways he uses AI as an IT Director, author, business owner, husband, father, marathon runner, and doctoral student to simplify life and stay focused on what matters.



You’ll learn how to: Inside the book, he shares practical ways he uses AI as an IT Director, author, business owner, husband, father, marathon runner, and doctoral student to simplify life and stay focused on what matters.You’ll learn how to:

Reduce decision fatigue and mental clutter

Organize information and find it when you need it

Stay on top of tasks, reminders, and follow-ups

Improve communication and writing

Plan projects, trips, meals, and major decisions

Create personal AI assistants for work, health, fitness, and daily life

Build systems that save time and reduce stress

Use AI safely, responsibly, and effectively Your Life, Solved will be released on August 18, 2026 Your Life, Solved will be released on August 18, 2026





More about Marlon

Feeling overwhelmed by endless tasks, decisions, and information?In Your Life, Solved, you’ll discover 42 practical ways to use today’s AI tools to simplify everyday life, stay organized, make better decisions, and reclaim more time for what matters most.