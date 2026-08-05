Your Life, Solved - new book by Marlon Buchanan launches August 18, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Marlon Buchanan
Best-Selling Author — Creator — 
Home Technology Enthusiast

Feeling overwhelmed by endless tasks, decisions, and information?

In Your Life, Solved, you’ll discover 42 practical ways to use today’s AI tools to simplify everyday life, stay organized, make better decisions, and reclaim more time for what matters most.

This Book Is for You If…
  • You feel overwhelmed by the number of things competing for your attention
  • You want practical uses for AI instead of hype and buzzwords
  • You struggle to stay organized and keep track of everything
  • You want help making decisions, planning, and getting things done
  • You are curious about AI but aren’t sure where to start
  • You want technology to make life easier, not more complicated
Inside the book, he shares practical ways he uses AI as an IT Director, author, business owner, husband, father, marathon runner, and doctoral student to simplify life and stay focused on what matters.

You’ll learn how to:
  • Reduce decision fatigue and mental clutter
  • Organize information and find it when you need it
  • Stay on top of tasks, reminders, and follow-ups
  • Improve communication and writing
  • Plan projects, trips, meals, and major decisions
  • Create personal AI assistants for work, health, fitness, and daily life
  • Build systems that save time and reduce stress
  • Use AI safely, responsibly, and effectively
Your Life, Solved will be released on August 18, 2026

More about Marlon
https://MarlonBuchanan.com
https://HomeTechHacker.com
@HomeTechHacker (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest)


Posted by DKH at 2:31 AM
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