Social distancing becomes a Habit
Friday, April 18, 2025
|Order at the "drive through" in the parking lot and your food will be brought to your car
Photo by David Carlos
Story and photos by David Carlos
Social distancing is on full swing at the Aurora Village Habit Burger Grill 1253 N 205th St, Shoreline.
You can now give your order and pay from your car in the parking lot. A magnetic number is then placed on the hood of your car. When your food is ready, it’s brought to you.
