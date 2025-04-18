Social distancing becomes a Habit

Friday, April 18, 2025

Order at the "drive through" in the parking lot and your food will be brought to your car
Photo by David Carlos

Story and photos by David Carlos

Social distancing is on full swing at the Aurora Village Habit Burger Grill 1253 N 205th St, Shoreline.

You can now give your order and pay from your car in the parking lot. A magnetic number is then placed on the hood of your car. When your food is ready, it’s brought to you.

Habit Burger staff take your order at your car
Photo by David Carlos

Walk-up customers can order and pick up their orders outside the entrance door.

This practice started Wednesday, April 17, 2025. Allow some extra wait time, as there’s more distance for the staff to cover.


Posted by DKH at 3:49 AM
