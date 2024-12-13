City of Shoreline Phones are down - 8:30am 12/13/2024

Friday, December 13, 2024

 

City of Shoreline Phones are down

Post Date: 12/13/2024 8:30 am

We are currently experiencing an outage with our phone system carrier. We are unable to receive or make calls to or from Shoreline City Hall and other City facilities. This includes the City’s 24-hour 206-801-2700 customer response number.

We are working with our phone carrier to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Until the phones at City Hall are working again, you can call the following numbers for urgent issues:

  • General City issues (2700): 206-510-5179 
  • Permitting: 206-488-7923 
  • Spartan Recreation Center: 206-471-0425

Our 911 system and Police non-emergency lines are NOT impacted. However, the Shoreline Police Headquarters number is impacted. For all emergencies, call 911. For all non-emergency police issues, call the non-emergency line at 206-296-3311.

You can also email the following for non-urgent issues:



Posted by DKH at 9:49 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  