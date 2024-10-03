US Marine Corps Toys for Tots Snohomish County and Shoreline Season of Giving 2023 Kick-Off

Thursday, October 3, 2024

Toys for Tots at Alderwood Mall this weekend

US Marine Corps Toys for Tots Snohomish County / Shoreline Season of Giving 2023 Kick-Off

LOCATION: Alderwood Mall – CENTER COURT 3000 184th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA 98037

DATES/TIMES: 
  • October 4, 2023 – 11am to 7pm
  • October 5, 2023 - 11am to 7pm
  • October 6, 2023 - 11am to 5pm
Free prizes and games. Three daily auctions (do not have to be present to win)

TOYS/MONETARY DONATIONS ACCEPTED

SPECIAL GUESTS: Santa, Marines, and surprise guests

Information: everett.wa@toysfortots.org

ALL PROCEEDS SUPPORT more than 70,000 children / youth in Snohomish County / Shoreline


