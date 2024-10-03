US Marine Corps Toys for Tots Snohomish County and Shoreline Season of Giving 2023 Kick-Off
Thursday, October 3, 2024
|Toys for Tots at Alderwood Mall this weekend
US Marine Corps Toys for Tots Snohomish County / Shoreline Season of Giving 2023 Kick-Off
LOCATION: Alderwood Mall – CENTER COURT 3000 184th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA 98037
DATES/TIMES:
- October 4, 2023 – 11am to 7pm
- October 5, 2023 - 11am to 7pm
- October 6, 2023 - 11am to 5pm
TOYS/MONETARY DONATIONS ACCEPTED
SPECIAL GUESTS: Santa, Marines, and surprise guests
Information: everett.wa@toysfortots.org
ALL PROCEEDS SUPPORT more than 70,000 children / youth in Snohomish County / Shoreline
