Northshore and Shoreline Fire Boards proposal for Regional Fire Authority to be presented October 28, 2024 at Public Session

NORTHSHORE FIRE DEPARTMENT & SHORELINE FIRE DEPARTMENT

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS





Public Information Session and Q&A

Monday, October 28, 2024

6:00PM – 7:00PM

In person at Station 51, 7220 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, WA 98028

Online via ZOOM or by telephone at (253) 215-8782 using the

Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997, and Passcode: 743608

Citizens and stakeholders of Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline are invited to an Informational Session and Q&A with the Northshore and Shoreline Fire Department’s Board of Commissioners.





The Chief will make a presentation about proposed draft Regional Fire Authority Plan, discuss Next Steps, and answer your Questions.









Questions can be submitted in the meeting chat or emailed to boardsecretary@northshorefire.com



