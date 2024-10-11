Northshore and Shoreline Fire Boards proposal for Regional Fire Authority to be presented October 28, 2024 at Public Session
Friday, October 11, 2024
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Public Information Session and Q&A
Monday, October 28, 2024
6:00PM – 7:00PM
- In person at Station 51, 7220 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, WA 98028
- Online via ZOOM or by telephone at (253) 215-8782 using the
- Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997, and Passcode: 743608
Citizens and stakeholders of Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline are invited to an Informational Session and Q&A with the Northshore and Shoreline Fire Department’s Board of Commissioners.
The Chief will make a presentation about proposed draft Regional Fire Authority Plan, discuss Next Steps, and answer your Questions.
Questions can be submitted in the meeting chat or emailed to boardsecretary@northshorefire.com.
