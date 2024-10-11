Northshore and Shoreline Fire Boards proposal for Regional Fire Authority to be presented October 28, 2024 at Public Session

Friday, October 11, 2024

NORTHSHORE FIRE DEPARTMENT & SHORELINE FIRE DEPARTMENT
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Public Information Session and Q&A
Monday, October 28, 2024
6:00PM – 7:00PM
Citizens and stakeholders of Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline are invited to an Informational Session and Q&A with the Northshore and Shoreline Fire Department’s Board of Commissioners. 

The Chief will make a presentation about proposed draft Regional Fire Authority Plan, discuss Next Steps, and answer your Questions. 

Questions can be submitted in the meeting chat or emailed to boardsecretary@northshorefire.com.


