Halloween movies at The Local 104 on Halloween

Sunday, October 27, 2024


On Halloween, from 4-9pm The Local 104 will show progressively scary movies starting with "Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin", the "Goonies" and lastly "Halloween" to celebrate 6 years in business.

Wear your Halloween costumes and enjoy the movies on the back patio.

There will be food and drink specials and candy for kids

Complimentary Photo Booth

We can't wait to see your costumes!

The Local 104 is at 18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155 on the corner of 35th Ave NE and Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park.


Posted by DKH at 3:22 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  