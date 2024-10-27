Halloween movies at The Local 104 on Halloween
Sunday, October 27, 2024
On Halloween, from 4-9pm The Local 104 will show progressively scary movies starting with "Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin", the "Goonies" and lastly "Halloween" to celebrate 6 years in business.
Wear your Halloween costumes and enjoy the movies on the back patio.
There will be food and drink specials and candy for kids
Complimentary Photo Booth
We can't wait to see your costumes!
The Local 104 is at 18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155 on the corner of 35th Ave NE and Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park.
