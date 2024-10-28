Friday's road closure in LFP - Kenmore was the result of a head-on collision
Monday, October 28, 2024
|SUV and tow truck in head on collision on Bothell Way
Photo from Kenmore Police
On Friday afternoon at 1:45pm, October 25, 2024 Kenmore Police Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision in the 5700 block of NE Bothell Way in Kenmore. (see previous article)
A small SUV and a tow truck collided head-on. Shoreline Fire had to extricate the driver of the SUV from the vehicle. Shoreline Medics transported the driver to Harborview with life-threatening injuries.
KCSO Major Accident Response and Reconstruction Detectives responded and are conducting the investigation.
|Bothell Way northbound was closed at LFP Town Center
The red pointer indicates the accident vicinity
Bothell Way SR 522 at the site of the collision was closed for the duration. Lake Forest Park police responded to divert traffic from northbound Bothell Way SR 522.
The road was reopened at 8:45pm.
WSDOT and the State Patrol were also involved in the response.
