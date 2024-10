Friday's road closure in LFP - Kenmore was the result of a head-on collision

On Friday afternoon at 1:45pm, October 25, 2024 Kenmore Police Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision in the 5700 block of NE Bothell Way in Kenmore. ( see previous article

Bothell Way SR 522 at the site of the collision was closed for the duration. Lake Forest Park police responded to divert traffic from northbound Bothell Way SR 522.





WSDOT and the State Patrol were also involved in the response.









The road was reopened at 8:45pm.