LFP Police Department hosting a public safety technology event May 23, 2024

On May 23, 2024, the Lake Forest Park Police Department will host a 2024 Axon Roadshow event in Lake Forest Park.

This event provides an opportunity to view and demonstrate the latest in public safety technology including Virtual Reality, TASER devices, autonomous drones, body cameras and more.

Additionally, hear from representatives from the Lake Forest Park, Shoreline and Kenmore Police Departments, as well as Axon representatives, on the value of this technology in the community.

Product demonstrations include:

The latest in Virtual Reality Training

CEW Firing Range, featuring the latest TASER 10 device

Axon Air Flight Studio

Software Suite, with Axon Body 4

Fleet 3 in-car camera with Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology

The

is a state accredited police agency serving the citizens of the city of Lake Forest Park in King County, Washington.

It is a partner agency in the Coalition of Small Police Agencies (CSPA) of King County and utilizes Axon technology including body worn cameras and associated software packages.



