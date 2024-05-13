LFP Police Department hosting a public safety technology event May 23, 2024

Monday, May 13, 2024

Photo courtesy Axon Enterprise
On May 23, 2024, the Lake Forest Park Police Department will host a 2024 Axon Roadshow event in Lake Forest Park.

This event provides an opportunity to view and demonstrate the latest in public safety technology including Virtual Reality, TASER devices, autonomous drones, body cameras and more.

Additionally, hear from representatives from the Lake Forest Park, Shoreline and Kenmore Police Departments, as well as Axon representatives, on the value of this technology in the community.

Product demonstrations include:
  • The latest in Virtual Reality Training
  • CEW Firing Range, featuring the latest TASER 10 device
  • Axon Air Flight Studio
  • Software Suite, with Axon Body 4
  • Fleet 3 in-car camera with Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology

The Lake Forest Park Police Department is a state accredited police agency serving the citizens of the city of Lake Forest Park in King County, Washington.

It is a partner agency in the Coalition of Small Police Agencies (CSPA) of King County and utilizes Axon technology including body worn cameras and associated software packages.


Posted by DKH at 2:29 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  