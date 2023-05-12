Parks Plan (PROSA) Update Meeting: How the city is incorporating your feedback for parks bond projects

Concept drawings were provided at first but with in depth study,

the first designs were, in some cases, very different.

From the City of Shoreline From the City of Shoreline













We are hosting two virtual open houses on Monday, May 15. Meeting content will be the same, but we’re offering different times of day so you have more options to join us.



Afternoon Meeting

Time: 12:00 – 1:00pm

Location: Zoom

Meeting Link:



Evening Meeting

Time: 6:00 – 7:00pm

Location: Zoom

Meeting Link:



No need to RSVP. We’ll have a brief presentation at the beginning, and you can drop in at any time during the meeting and join the conversation! Spanish interpretation will be available. If you have other language access needs, contact Jacob Bilbo at



If you are unable to attend, you can still provide input. You can review the We’ll use your input from these meetings to shape our Strategic Action Initiatives and the draft PROSA plan.Meeting content will be the same, but we’re offering different times of day so you have more options to join us.Afternoon MeetingTime: 12:00 – 1:00pmLocation: ZoomMeeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81312380127 Evening MeetingTime: 6:00 – 7:00pmLocation: ZoomMeeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82957583778 No need to RSVP. We’ll have a brief presentation at the beginning, and you can drop in at any time during the meeting and join the conversation! Spanish interpretation will be available. If you have other language access needs, contact Jacob Bilbo at Jbilbo@shorelinewa.gov If you are unable to attend, you can still provide input. You can review the presentation with our early analysis and email Jacob Bilbo at Jbilbo@shorelinewa.gov with any additional comments by May 21, 2023.











We’ll post a recording of the meeting on the Shoreline PROSA website following the events.

Over the past year, we engaged with the community as we update the Parks, Recreation, Open Spaces, and Arts (PROSA) Plan. We want to share what we’ve learned through our community engagement and early analysis and gather any additional feedback you may have.