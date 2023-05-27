91st Annual Memorial Day Service at Evergreen Washelli





Michael G. Reagan photo by Jerry Pickard Michael G. Reagan has raised over ten million dollars for charities across the country; primarily with his artwork. Now Michael has begun what he calls “the most important project he has ever done,” The Fallen Hero Portrait Project. He is creating portraits of all of the Fallen, free of charge for their families. So far he has completed over 5300 free portraits. has raised over ten million dollars for charities across the country; primarily with his artwork. Now Michael has begun what he calls “the most important project he has ever done,” The Fallen Hero Portrait Project. He is creating portraits of all of the Fallen, free of charge for their families. So far he has completed over 5300 free portraits.





In 2007 Michael was awarded the American Legion’s Patriot Award and in 2009 the VFW Commander in Chief Gold Medal of Merit. Then in 2010 he was named the 2010 Veteran Volunteer of the Year in Washington State. In 2013 the Department of the Army awarded him the The Outstanding Civilian Service Medal. In March 2015 the Lynnwood Elks presented him the General Douglas MacArthur Award, And on March 25, 2015 he was awarded the Citizen Service Before Self Honor (known to some as the The Civilian Medal of Honor) by the Medal of Honor Foundation in Washington DC.





is the Commanding General of I Corps and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. He is an Infantry Officer who has commanded Soldiers at all Army levels through Corps including company command in the 8th Infantry Division and 3rd Armored Division, battalion and brigade command in the 1st Cavalry Division, and division command with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). is the Commanding General of I Corps and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. He is an Infantry Officer who has commanded Soldiers at all Army levels through Corps including company command in the 8th Infantry Division and 3rd Armored Division, battalion and brigade command in the 1st Cavalry Division, and division command with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).





He has also served as the Army Chief of Public Affairs, 1st Cavalry Division Deputy Commanding General (Operations), III Corps Deputy Chief of Staff, Infantry Doctrine Division Chief and multiple assignments within the 75th Ranger Regiment. Lt. Gen. Volesky has deployed six times to combat for more than 60 months to Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve, and one humanitarian assistance deployment to Liberia in support of Operation United Assistance.





He is a graduate of the US Army Command and General Staff College and the Air War College, and holds a Bachelor’s degree from Eastern Washington University and a Masters degree from Princeton University.





This event is open to the public. If you have any questions, please call us at 206-362-5200 or email us at





. If you have any questions, please call us at 206-362-5200 or email us at veterans@washelli.com

Please join us for a day of remembrance at our 91st Annual Memorial Day Service. The concert will begin at 1:30pm in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, followed by a ceremony at 2:00pm. We are honored to have two keynote speakers this year.