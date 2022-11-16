You have 3 hours -Health Insurance Enrollment and Vaccination Event TODAY Wednesday November 16th until 6pm
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Ronald United Methodist Church, 17839 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
King County Public Health will offer Navigator Assistance to enroll in 2023 Qualified Health Plans, Apple Health, and ORCA LIFT.
They will also offer application assistance for EBT and Seattle City Light Utility Discount Program.
The event includes COVID 19 Vaccines, for ages 5 and up, all doses including boosters, along with vouchers for Flu Shots at Rite Aid.
