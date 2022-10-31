Liquor sales at North City Bistro as current owners prepare to hand over the Bistro to new owners

Ray and Sharon Bloom, owners of the North City Bistro in the North City Business District, are selling off their liquor inventory over the next two weeks and have some terrific bargains.

But we still have a number of bottles of fine Spirits and a few Liqueurs left to sell at Great prices. We want to move as much of these Single Malts, Bourbons, Ryes, Gins, Tequilas, and Rums this next week.





You can come by and take a tour of the "back room" where they will be stored for another week or 2 at most. They are still being sold at or below our cost, so they are Great deals. Do some early Holiday Shopping for your friends and family, and save some serious $$ at the same time :-)