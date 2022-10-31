Liquor sales at North City Bistro as current owners prepare to hand over the Bistro to new owners
Monday, October 31, 2022
We had to dismantle our Beautiful Liquor store, due to (Washington State Liquor Control Board) WSLCB changing the rules on us.
But we still have a number of bottles of fine Spirits and a few Liqueurs left to sell at Great prices. We want to move as much of these Single Malts, Bourbons, Ryes, Gins, Tequilas, and Rums this next week.You can come by and take a tour of the "back room" where they will be stored for another week or 2 at most. They are still being sold at or below our cost, so they are Great deals. Do some early Holiday Shopping for your friends and family, and save some serious $$ at the same time :-)
Ray is also offering custom wine cases.
Bloom expects the sale of the bistro to close within a couple of weeks
At that time we will announce our Sunday Open House, when you can come by, have a glass and a nosh, and meet Taylor and Leah Park, our Awesome buyers.Sharon and I could Not be more happy with these folks "taking the keys", and they plan to keep things as they are, at least for the time being. Stay Tuned!!!
The Blooms are moving to the south of France.
The North City Bistro is located at 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline, WA 98155 They are continuing their live music programs.
- Wednesday November 2: Bossa Nova. Bruce Barnard Duo + plays from 5-6:30. Tip jar. Reservations
- Thursday November 3rd, Pianist Bill Anschell and Quartet, playing from 7-9 for $20, and tickets and reservations here: https://northcitybistro.com/event/bill-anschell-quartet/#tribe-tickets
- Friday, November 4: Chava Mirel Quartet will play from 8-10:30 for $20, tickets and reservations here: https://northcitybistro.com/event/chava-mirel-quartet/#tribe-tickets
- Saturday November 5: Left Hand Smoke will be playing from 8-10:30 for $20 and tickets and reservations here: https://northcitybistro.com/event/left-hand-smoke-2/#tribe-tickets
- Wednesday, November 9: Frank Kohl will be here playing Solo Jazz Guitar from 5-6:30. Frank plays for tips and dinner, so drop a few bucks in the bucket. Please make reservation here: https://northcitybistro.com/reservations/
- Thursday November 10: Joan Penney and John (Pinetree) Paynich will play from 7-9:30 for $25, and you can get tickets and make reservations here: https://northcitybistro.com/event/joan-penney-john-pinetree-2/#tribe-tickets
- Friday, November 11th the Incredible Uncle Bonsai comes in for a rare show. This show is already sold out, but we can start a waiting list, in case we have any cancellations. Call (206) 365-4447.
- Saturday, November 12th playing from 8-10:30 for $20, Rod Cook and Toast will be here. They tend to pack the house, so buy tickets and make reservations here now: https://northcitybistro.com/event/rod-cook-toast-4/#tribe-tickets
- Nov 16 - Bruce Barnard 3 Bossa Nova Happy Hour
- Nov 17 - Carrie Clark - Show Cancelled :-(
- Nov 18 - Magic Circle
- Nov 19 - Danny Godinez Band
- Nov 23 - Frank Kohl Solo Jazz Guitar Happy Hour
- Nov 24 - Closed for Thanksgiving
- Nov 25 - Brian Monroney Quartet
- Nov 26 - Duende Libre
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NorthCityBistro
Website at https://northcitybistro.com/
