Liquor sales at North City Bistro as current owners prepare to hand over the Bistro to new owners

Monday, October 31, 2022

Ray and Sharon Bloom, owners of the North City Bistro in the North City Business District, are selling off their liquor inventory over the next two weeks and have some terrific bargains.

We had to dismantle our Beautiful Liquor store, due to (Washington State Liquor Control Board) WSLCB changing the rules on us. 
But we still have a number of bottles of fine Spirits and a few Liqueurs left to sell at Great prices. We want to move as much of these Single Malts, Bourbons, Ryes, Gins, Tequilas, and Rums this next week. 

You can come by and take a tour of the "back room" where they will be stored for another week or 2 at most. They are still being sold at or below our cost, so they are Great deals. Do some early Holiday Shopping for your friends and family, and save some serious $$ at the same time :-)
 
Ray is also offering custom wine cases.

Bloom expects the sale of the bistro to close within a couple of weeks

At that time we will announce our Sunday Open House, when you can come by, have a glass and a nosh, and meet Taylor and Leah Park, our Awesome buyers.

Sharon and I could Not be more happy with these folks "taking the keys", and they plan to keep things as they are, at least for the time being. Stay Tuned!!!

The Blooms are moving to the south of France.

The North City Bistro is located at 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline, WA 98155 They are continuing their live music programs.


