Free Concerts in the Park kick off Wednesday July 29

This performance is the first event in a summer full of live performances of Concerts in the Park on Wednesday evenings. All performances are walk-up events and free. Join us in supporting our local musicians and performers with a joyful, fun night out with friends, family, and the community!

All concerts will begin at 6:30pm unless noted.



Bring your low chairs, blankets, and picnic supplies. If you bring a high chair, please try to sit further back so you don’t obstruct your neighbor’s view.



ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from City of Lake Forest Park, City of Shoreline,



is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.







Summer Concerts in the Park are back. ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce the kick off event with two bands:Your Downstairs Neighbors, a “5 Piece dirty acoustic Rock Band” competed in the 2021 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands and was a crowd favorite. For this concert they are bringing some friends along, and will be sharing the evening with JERF, “A multi-instrumentalist with an eclectic sound that varies from Americana, to Indie Rock, and old school Cali Folk vibes”.