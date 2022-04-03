Apply for free Head Start preschool by Tuesday April 5, 2022
Sunday, April 3, 2022
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Head Start is a federally funded child development program offering free full-day preschool programs for families who meet income requirements. Head Start Application
Families with children who will be 3-4 years old by August 31, 2022, are invited to submit an interest form at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center for the 2022-23 school year.
Options, rates, school tours, and enrollment timeline can be found on their website. Interest forms are due no later than April 5.
In our high-quality and inclusive early learning program, classroom teachers work to foster development, friendship with peers, and a sense of belonging by intentionally promoting participation in all learning activities. Families, partnering with teachers, play an important role in building a welcoming community where all strengths are recognized and everyone belongs.
