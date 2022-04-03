Apply for free Head Start preschool by Tuesday April 5, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center offers FREE Head Start preschool for those who qualify. 

Head Start is a federally funded child development program offering free full-day preschool programs for families who meet income requirements. Head Start Application

Families with children who will be 3-4 years old by August 31, 2022, are invited to submit an interest form at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center for the 2022-23 school year. 

Options, rates, school tours, and enrollment timeline can be found on their website. Interest forms are due no later than April 5.

In our high-quality and inclusive early learning program, classroom teachers work to foster development, friendship with peers, and a sense of belonging by intentionally promoting participation in all learning activities. Families, partnering with teachers, play an important role in building a welcoming community where all strengths are recognized and everyone belongs.



Posted by DKH at 10:43 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  