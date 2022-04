Apply for free Head Start preschool by Tuesday April 5, 2022

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center offers FREE Head Start preschool for those who qualify. Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center offers FREE Head Start preschool for those who qualify.





Head Start is a federally funded child development program offering free full-day preschool programs for families who meet income requirements. Head Start Application





Interest forms are due no later than April 5.



In our high-quality and inclusive early learning program, classroom teachers work to foster development, friendship with peers, and a sense of belonging by intentionally promoting participation in all learning activities. Families, partnering with teachers, play an important role in building a welcoming community where all strengths are recognized and everyone belongs.







Options, rates, school tours, and enrollment timeline can be found on their website

Families with children who will be 3-4 years old by August 31, 2022, are invited to submit an interest form at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center for the 2022-23 school year.