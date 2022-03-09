Jobs: Shoreline IT Systems Analyst I

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

City of Shoreline
IT Systems Analyst I

CLOSING DATE: 3/12/2022 1:36 PM

GENERAL SUMMARY

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

DEFINITION

To maintain, administer and support major software and database systems and highly complex computer and web applications; provide project management, customer service and business analyst support; to plan, develop, and coordinate data processing systems to meet the needs of the organization; to diagnose system failures between hardware, systems software and application programs; to develop, implement and oversee database and application security; and to provide the City with a platform for data analysis and reporting.

DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS

This is the first level within the IT Systems Analyst classification series and is distinguished from the IT Systems Analyst II by the greater level of direction received from senior staff and management and the lesser complexity of systems and duties assigned. Employees in this classification perform functional and technical system support under the direction and guidance of senior systems analysts or IT Supervisor. They perform basic project management for small projects under the direction and guidance of senior systems staff or IT management. They may support systems that are primarily vendor or business owner supported (Tier 1).

Job description and application



