Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Out of School Time Program Director
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
CLOSING DATE: 3/31/2022 1:36 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
This is a four (4) month, full time seasonal position, working from April 20th to Mid-August
- Hours available: 40 hours per week
- Shift times: late afternoon, evening and/or weekends
- Location: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must be fully vaccinated and demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. (Per City policy, a person is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if two weeks have passed since they received all doses of a vaccine as prescribed by the FDA, CDC, and/or the Washington State Health Officer, including a booster shot based on availability and eligibility.) A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here.
Programs will be adjusted to match the most current Covid-19 safety recommendations adopted by the City.
To demonstrate skills and interest, please complete the application and the Supplemental Questions in lieu of the cover letter. (This application does not allow for attachments. Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)
Job description and applicatioin
