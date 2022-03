Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Out of School Time Program Director

Hours available: 40 hours per week

Shift times: late afternoon, evening and/or weekends

Location: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center

CLOSING DATE: 3/31/2022 1:36 PMGENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.This is a four (4) month, full time seasonal position, working fromProvides direct leadership and supervision of city sponsored youth and teen program participants. Assist the Recreation Supervisor with implementation of program activities. Must have the ability to work late afternoon, evening and/or weekends.. (Per City policy, a person is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if two weeks have passed since they received all doses of a vaccine as prescribed by the FDA, CDC, and/or the Washington State Health Officer, including a booster shot based on availability and eligibility.) A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here , please complete the application and the Supplemental Questions in lieu of the cover letter. (. Providing complete responses in the Supplemental Questions section will help us determine your qualifications for the job.)