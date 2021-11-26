Shorecrest Class of 2022 annual Spree Tree Sale Dec 3 - 5 at LFP Windermere
Friday, November 26, 2021
Shorecrest Class of 2022 is sponsoring its annual Spree Tree Sale to benefit their Senior Spree graduation night festivities.
Warm drinks and other gifts for purchase will be available.
Dates and hours of the sale will be:
- Fri 12/3 (11am - 8pm)
- Sat 12/4 (9am - 8pm)
- Sun 12/5 (9am - 6:30pm)
Trees of all sizes and various price points. Cash and credit card payments accepted. Please come show your support for Shorecrest Senior Class of 2022.
Lake Forest Park Towne Center (Windermere office) intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way (17711 Ballinger Way NE)
0 comments:
Post a Comment