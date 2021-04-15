Name that peak: The Olympic Range

Look what Jan Hansen sent! A drawing of The Olympic Range with all the peaks named. If there's a test, I can assure you all that I will be worse on mountain peaks than I am on flowers. 

If you double-click the drawing you will be able to read the names. Or better yet, download the drawing so you can enlarge it.

So here is your first test (I didn't say I was going to do it!)

Photo 4-14-21 by Lee Lageschulte

Ready? Take out your pencils - and Go!

