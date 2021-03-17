Shoreline Fire wants to practice on your donated car
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Not all Shoreline firefighters are spending their days giving vaccines.
Some are using this great weather to drill.
They use totaled or donated cars to practice extricating patients. This involves many crews for scene safety (for patients and firefighters), vehicle stabilization, potential fire extinguishment, and patient care.
If you have a vehicle to donate, contact them
0 comments:
Post a Comment