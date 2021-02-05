Shoreline city councilmembers - it's not just Monday night

Friday, February 5, 2021

Shoreline City Councilmembers help shape policy on regional, state, and federal levels

In addition to their duties of setting City policy, laws and regulations, establishing the City’s budget and approving contracts for services, Shoreline Councilmembers also represent Shoreline residents on many different local and national organizations. 

These organizations play critical roles in establishing regional, state, and federal policies.

Below is a list of the many different committees Shoreline Councilmembers have been appointed to for 2021.



