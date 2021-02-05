Lake Forest Park native Adam Ray produces comedy show Friday night to benefit Northwest Harvest

Comedian and actor Adam Ray grew up in Lake Forest Park and graduated from Shorecrest High School. He has been a professional comedian for twenty years and is professionally well-connected.





Adam Ray

He is using those connections to put on a virtual comedy show with national celebretics as well as other local performers who have succeeded nationally.





A night of stand-up and interactive chat with Adam Ray, featuring special guests Sue Bird, Joel McHale, Thomas Lennon, Iliza Shlesinger, Adam Devine, Joey McIntyre, Ron Funches, Melissa McCarthy, John Russell from The Head and The Heart, and Johnny Rzeznik from The Goo Goo Dolls, and Dana Carvey!

Friday February 5 at 7pm





Tickets to the virtual show cost $15 and proceeds go to Northwest Harvest. Ticketholders can view the show for 24 hours after it first airs.





