Fall back - time change 2am Sunday

Monday, October 26, 2020



This year is so strange already that a shift in the space time continuum won't make it any worse. I hardly know what day it is, let alone what time. Of course staying up all night and having no schedule and getting three hours of sleep might make a difference - what? did you say something?

Just turn your clocks back before you go to bed Saturday or at least before 2am Sunday. October 24-25, 2020 in case you were wondering.

Oh and before you ask, yes we did vote to stay on daylight savings time all year. It's just that it has to be approved by congress. If we stayed on standard time all year we could just do it. Oregon and California are also waiting on congress.

--Diane



Posted by DKH at 4:28 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  