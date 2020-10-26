Fall back - time change 2am Sunday





This year is so strange already that a shift in the space time continuum won't make it any worse. I hardly know what day it is, let alone what time. Of course staying up all night and having no schedule and getting three hours of sleep might make a difference - what? did you say something?



Just turn your clocks back before you go to bed Saturday or at least before 2am Sunday. October 24-25, 2020 in case you were wondering.



Oh and before you ask, yes we did vote to stay on daylight savings time all year. It's just that it has to be approved by congress. If we stayed on standard time all year we could just do it. Oregon and California are also waiting on congress.



