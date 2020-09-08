Apple Health eligibility and benefits overview

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Apple Health eligibility and benefits overview

Wednesday, September 9, 2-2:30p

This session will guide you through the basics of Washington Apple Health. 

Review eligibility, essential and value added benefits including acupuncture, virtual care and rewards.

Register HERE by 8pm on September 8. You will receive a Zoom link on the day of the program.

Presented by Community Health Plan of Washington.



