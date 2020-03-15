Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter open Sunday
Sunday, March 15, 2020
The Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter at 1206 N 185th St in Shoreline has been activated for Sunday, March 15, 2020. The shelter will open for guests at 8:30pm.
Contact Lisa Surowiec (Volunteer Coordinator,shorelineewshelter@gmail.com) with questions.
For shelter help, call 211 from 8:00am to 6:00pm. Monday through Friday.
Outside of that time, call the King County’s Crisis Line at 866-427-4747 to connect people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.
