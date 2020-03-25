Blakely Senior Apartments asks for food donations for its tenants

The Blakely at Echo Lake



Blakely Senior Apt. Tenant Food Bank Donation Drop Off Program



By reducing the need and risk for seniors to go out in what looks to be a lengthy period, the food bank drop off program hopes to assist and assure seniors during this time of need.



The Tenant Association is asking for donations of food and cleaning items by the public to be dropped off outside at the front of the building following guidelines by The King County Health Dept. assuring a minimum 6’ distance. This program’s protocols have been approved by the King County Health Department.



A masked attendant will be by the front door every day 2-3pm and 6-7pm to bring in outside dropped off donations.



We will be sanitizing cans and packages with a 90% alcohol spray as best as possible.



The Blakely Tenant Association is a structuring nonprofit organization established in 2018 for the tenants at the Blakely Apartments senior living in Shoreline, Washington.



--Charlette LeFevre, Vice-President, Blakely Tenant Association













The Blakely Tenant Association with the inhouse Tenant Food Bank established in 2008 at Blakely Senior Apartment in Shoreline is expanding its call for nonperishable items and supplies in assisting tenants needs during this “Shelter-in-Place” period due to COVID-19.