Trad Apartment Topping Out Party Feb 26 - RSVP by Feb 19
Monday, February 17, 2020
|Trad Apartments February 2020
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Exxel Pacific would like to welcome you to celebrate the milestone of reaching the roof level of the Trad Apartment building, currently under construction on 15th NE and NE 177th (previously site of a small gas station).
Project will be a 5-story multi-family apartment building with 122 units over a 2-story parking garage with 107 spaces. Building includes fitness center and resident rooftop lounge area.
|Architect's drawing of finished building
This event will be located on the Level 1 (street level) of the building. Peco's Pit BBQ will be supplying food and drinks.
Please wear closed toe shoes and long pants as this is still an active construction site.
We ask that you remain in the designated are laid out by Exxel Pacific. No job site tours will be given at this time.
Please RSVP with the number of people in your party to ensure there is enough food for everyone.
RSVP by Wednesday, February 19, 2020 to Brettj@exxelpacific.com
--Reporting by Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association on Facebook
