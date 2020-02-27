Family moves into voluntary quarantine by Public Health Labs in Shoreline

An RV, the medical tent for medical personnel,

next to the State Public Health Lab on the

Fircrest campus on 15th NE in Shoreline

State Patrol standing guard





One family exposed to the coronavirus (Covid-19) moved into an RV by the Public Health Labs in Shoreline on Monday, February 24, 2020.According to the Public Health Information officer, this family has moved voluntarily into quarantine. They believe they have been exposed to the virus but none of them are ill.The virus has been spreading worldwide because infected people do not show symptoms for several weeks after exposure.So this family is remaining quarantined in an effort to protect the community at large and will probably stay at least two weeks.Public Health has contracted with the Washington State Police to maintain security on the premises for the RVs and the medical tent.Public Health has made every effort to meet the physical needs of this and other quarantined families.