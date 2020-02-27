Family moves into voluntary quarantine by Public Health Labs in Shoreline

Thursday, February 27, 2020

An RV, the medical tent for medical personnel,
next to the State Public Health Lab on the
Fircrest campus on 15th NE in Shoreline


Text and photos by Cynthia Sheridan

One family exposed to the coronavirus (Covid-19) moved into an RV by the Public Health Labs in Shoreline on Monday, February 24, 2020.

According to the Public Health Information officer, this family has moved voluntarily into quarantine. They believe they have been exposed to the virus but none of them are ill.

State Patrol standing guard

The virus has been spreading worldwide because infected people do not show symptoms for several weeks after exposure.

So this family is remaining quarantined in an effort to protect the community at large and will probably stay at least two weeks.

Public Health has contracted with the Washington State Police to maintain security on the premises for the RVs and the medical tent.

Public Health has made every effort to meet the physical needs of this and other quarantined families.

More information about the quarantine site.



Posted by DKH at 4:16 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  