Family moves into voluntary quarantine by Public Health Labs in Shoreline
Thursday, February 27, 2020
|An RV, the medical tent for medical personnel,
next to the State Public Health Lab on the
Fircrest campus on 15th NE in Shoreline
Text and photos by Cynthia Sheridan
One family exposed to the coronavirus (Covid-19) moved into an RV by the Public Health Labs in Shoreline on Monday, February 24, 2020.
According to the Public Health Information officer, this family has moved voluntarily into quarantine. They believe they have been exposed to the virus but none of them are ill.
|State Patrol standing guard
So this family is remaining quarantined in an effort to protect the community at large and will probably stay at least two weeks.
Public Health has contracted with the Washington State Police to maintain security on the premises for the RVs and the medical tent.
Public Health has made every effort to meet the physical needs of this and other quarantined families.
More information about the quarantine site.
